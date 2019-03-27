Handing over 'bag of money' the last straw for Bosasa tax practitioner

Former Bosasa tax practitioner Peet Venter has testified that the company's boss Gavin Watson allegedly instructed him to make illegal payments during his tenure.

Speaking at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, Venter said the "last nail in the coffin" came when Watson allegedly asked him to hand over a bag of money to former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham in October 2017.

This corroborates the statement of former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi who previously claimed Gillingham was on the company's payroll.

"I was instructed to make payments on behalf of [Watson] … He would use people to give instructions to do certain things. I only dealt directly with [Watson] the last year and a half I was with Bosasa and that's when I experienced first-hand instructions from [Watson]," Venter said.