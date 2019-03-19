Woman shot while driving in Fourways in critical condition, say family
The family of a woman who was shot in her silver convertible Mercedes Benz in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Tuesday say she is in a critical condition in hospital.
The family identified the woman as Samantha Wade.
"We can confirm that our mother, sister and friend, Samantha Wade, was shot twice in the face at close range while in her car on Cedar Avenue West at about 7.30am this morning."
The family said the shooter was known to her.
"She is currently in theatre in a critical condition and it will be some time before we know what the prognosis is," the family said.
"There is understandably significant damage that the doctors need to assess before we know the way forward.
"It is with great sadness that we learned of the circumstances surrounding today's tragic shooting and our family extends their condolences to all who have been affected by this tragedy. We ask for privacy and respect as we come to terms with what has happened and assure you that we will update you when there are significant developments."
Earlier on Tuesday, police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the woman was driving on the corner of Cedar Road and Cedar Avenue West in Fourways.
Masondo said a man approached her at the intersection and shot her twice in the upper body. He said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital.
He said the man - whose identity is known to TimesLIVE but who has not yet been named by police - later shot himself dead in a white Range Rover a few kilometres away.
The businessman has interests in the construction industry.
Samantha previously worked for Auto Bavaria BMW in Midrand.
In a heartfelt post on Facebook in November 2018, Samantha said goodbye to the motor trade industry.
She had been in the industry for 30 years.
"The awesome journey I travelled presented so many good times and of late, tough times. Making lifelong friends with colleagues, truly amazing people that have impacted hugely in my life."
In the post she was excited about starting a new chapter in her life.