Woman shot while driving in Fourways in critical condition, say family

The family of a woman who was shot in her silver convertible Mercedes Benz in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Tuesday say she is in a critical condition in hospital.

The family identified the woman as Samantha Wade.

"We can confirm that our mother, sister and friend, Samantha Wade, was shot twice in the face at close range while in her car on Cedar Avenue West at about 7.30am this morning."

The family said the shooter was known to her.

"She is currently in theatre in a critical condition and it will be some time before we know what the prognosis is," the family said.

"There is understandably significant damage that the doctors need to assess before we know the way forward.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the circumstances surrounding today's tragic shooting and our family extends their condolences to all who have been affected by this tragedy. We ask for privacy and respect as we come to terms with what has happened and assure you that we will update you when there are significant developments."