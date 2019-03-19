Motorists warned of kids pelting stones in Uitenhage

Motorists travelling on the R75 outside Uitenhage are warned to watch out for children pelting stones at passing cars.

Police have since revealed that over the past two weeks they have seen a spike in stone throwing incidents near Daleview on the R75.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that to date more than 10 cases related to damaged vehicles had been opened by motorists.

“There is a hill along the road as you drive towards Uitenhage.

“It looks like bored children standing on the hill are pelting stones at passing vehicles,” she said.

“We have noticed that on Sunday afternoons there appears to be an increase but it also happens on weekends.”

Swart said detectives were investigating the cases but urged parents to intervene.

“We are appealing to parents to ensure that their children not throw stones at cars. Thousands of rand in damages have already been reported due to this,” she said.

“Our information suggests that this is not a protest or any form attack, it is purely bored unsupervised children looking for attention.”

Swart said children could face a criminal record for the rest of their lives if arrested.

“We need parents to take responsibility. The fact is that there are serious cases that are now stalled because detectives are scouting the area for naughty children,” she said.

To date, two children were arrested but had since been released after the courts opted not to prosecute.