Man shoots girlfriend in Fourways, turns gun on himself

Police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said the woman was driving on the corner of Cedar Road and Cedar Avenue West in Fourways.

Masondo said the woman's boyfriend approached her at the intersection and shot her twice in the upper body. He said the woman was taken to the nearby hospital in a serious condition.

"The boyfriend was later found a few kilometres away from the scene. He committed suicide as he shot himself inside the car."

His motive was still unknown. An inquest case had been opened.

This is a developing story.

Editor's Note: In a previous version of this article it was stated that a husband had killed his wife and then himself. This article has been updated as more information has been obtained.