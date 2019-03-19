Man shoots girlfriend in Fourways, turns gun on himself
A woman is in critical condition after being shot by her boyfriend in Fourways, in Johannesburg north, on Tuesday morning.
He shot himself near Fourways Mall after fleeing the scene, according to emergency services.
UPDATE LIFE FOURWAYS SHOOTING : ALLEGEDLY HUSBAND SHOT WIFE, FLED SCENE, SAPS & JMPD THEN CORNERED HIM, HE THEN SHOT HIMSELF DEAD. pic.twitter.com/EKHeAJEyDA— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) March 19, 2019
Shooting near Fourways Life Hospital: West and Cedar Roads. A man in a white Range Rover shot and wounded a female driver. Motive unknown. #CrimeWatch— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 19, 2019
Update on the shooting at Life Fourways Hospital: The suspect shot himself near Fourways Mall after fleeing the scene.— SCP SECURITY (@SCP_SECURITY) March 19, 2019
Police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said the woman was driving on the corner of Cedar Road and Cedar Avenue West in Fourways.
Masondo said the woman's boyfriend approached her at the intersection and shot her twice in the upper body. He said the woman was taken to the nearby hospital in a serious condition.
"The boyfriend was later found a few kilometres away from the scene. He committed suicide as he shot himself inside the car."
His motive was still unknown. An inquest case had been opened.
This is a developing story.
Editor's Note: In a previous version of this article it was stated that a husband had killed his wife and then himself. This article has been updated as more information has been obtained.