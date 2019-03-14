Exchange of letters revealed 'ulterior motives', state capture inquiry hears

A controversial exchange of letters between former Eskom boss Matshela Koko and the department of mineral resources has revealed that there were "ulterior motives" at play when Glencore was negotiating the sale of Optimum Coal to the Gupta family.

Former department of mineral resources director-general Thibedi Ramontja, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday, described how he signed off a mysterious draft letter that found its way to his office. It was purportedly in response to another letter allegedly penned by Koko, alerting the department to an about-turn by Glencore to take its mine out of business rescue in 2015.

Ramontja said he had signed the letter without much thought, and it had left his office without his knowledge.

The exchange of letters happened after Glencore placed its mine into business rescue due to Eskom - under then chief executive Brian Molefe - refusing to renegotiate its coal supply agreement with Optimum coal mine and further reinstating a controversial R2.1bn penalty for the supply of substandard coal.