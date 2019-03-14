WATCH | Freewheelin' on the freeway: epic ride goes viral

Video footage of a man in a wheelchair hitching a ride on the back of a truck has gone viral on social media, with the original post receiving more than 5,000 views.

It is unclear when the video was taken, but Daily Mail reports that the incident occurred near Pretoria.

When a red car drives past the truck, the man lets go and pushes himself away from the car and on to a nearby off-ramp.

On social media, people have had a mixed reaction. Some have applauded the man's antics for "gaining speed" while others have said it was a dangerous move.

In a Facebook post the Road Traffic Management Corporation, slammed the stunt, saying: "In a country where we lose close to 14,000 people annually as a result of road crashes this is totally unacceptable. We condemn this dangerous behaviour."