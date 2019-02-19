Release our people, or else - protesting Vastrap residents

Vastrap residents in Port Elizabeth have threatened to do more than burn an Algoa Bus if their friends are not released by the police.

Five people were arrested by the police on Tuesday morning for allegedly torching the bus.

A community member, Siphiwo Busakwe, claims that three of the five were innocent bystanders and not part of the protest when they were "violently" taken away by the police.

"They were standing on the side of the road when police officers started throwing stones and teargas at people which caused chaos and saw people running around, and that's when the police took them," Busakwe said.

Busakwe said they wanted the police to release those arrested by midday.

"We want them out by 12pm or we'll make this situation much worse," he said.