Release our people, or else - protesting Vastrap residents
Vastrap residents in Port Elizabeth have threatened to do more than burn an Algoa Bus if their friends are not released by the police.
Five people were arrested by the police on Tuesday morning for allegedly torching the bus.
A community member, Siphiwo Busakwe, claims that three of the five were innocent bystanders and not part of the protest when they were "violently" taken away by the police.
"They were standing on the side of the road when police officers started throwing stones and teargas at people which caused chaos and saw people running around, and that's when the police took them," Busakwe said.
Busakwe said they wanted the police to release those arrested by midday.
"We want them out by 12pm or we'll make this situation much worse," he said.
Protesters torched a bus in the Booysen Park Drive / Stanford Road area early this morning.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 19, 2019
📹 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/chYs5zPom7
The protestors closed off parts of Standford Road and Park Drive in Booysens Park with huge rocks on the road and burning tyres.
The residents are demanding the municipality relocate them to serviced land.
They also want tarred roads and more lighting in the area due to the high levels of crime.
Taking to social media, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani condemned the burning of the bus and called for calm.
"This government is working around the clock to bring quality services. It might not be as fast as people expect, but we will not rest. People of Vastrap will be listened to and get services," Bobani said.
Police spokesperson captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said five people aged between 25-35 years old were arrested.
"At this stage the reason for the protest is unclear.
"Police are warning the community that although they have a right to protest, they should do so within the ambit of the law and not cause damages to infrastructure and blocking the roads," Janse van Rensburg said.