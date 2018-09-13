Services promises for residents of Vastrap
The lack of adequate services like electricity and houses was forcing them to resort to connecting electricity illegally, they said.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.