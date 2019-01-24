Mti and Jiba gave Bosasa confidential NPA documents: Agrizzi

Asked by evidence leader Paul Pretorius if Bosasa received any information relating to other cases in exchange for bribes, Agrizzi replied: "Yes, we did."

"Information would be verbal, it would be written, it would be copies of secret documentation, minutes of meetings and various other information sources.

"The information was given to Gavin Watson (Bosasa's CEO) then to my myself and sometimes, I would be there with Gavin Watson and it would handed over to me," alleged Agrizzi.

"Those documents were presumably given by the people who were within the NPA to Mti. Mti would probably give them to Watson or if I was there, or they were given to Watson and myself at the same time," he alleged.