Ramaphosa promises to prioritise Mzimvubu Water Project

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the much-awaited multi-billion rand Mzimvubu water catchment project will become a priority if the party wins the May election.

He was addressing a fully-packed Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, as the ruling party celebrated its 107th birthday on Saturday.

He said he was fully aware that Eastern Cape people are eagerly waiting "for this Mzimvubu project”.

The project, which has been on the cards for many years, is aimed at providing piped water to several districts including OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo.

It is expected to create hundreds of permanent and temporary jobs. Several national and Eastern Cape leaders attended the ANC rally, including Buffalo City Mayor Xola Pakati and Deputy Speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

The President also received loud cheers from the crowd when he announced the ANC's plan to lower data costs.

"We have to deal with data costs, an issue which you have raised concern about," he said.

He also gave a stern warning to civil servants who continue to do business with the state, saying those who did this would face the consequences.

"Your job is to serve the people of our country. We are warning transgressors there will be consequences," said Ramaphosa.