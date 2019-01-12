President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday the ANC must acknowledge that state capture and corruption have weakened several of the country’s public institutions.

Addressing thousands of supporters gathered at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban‚ Ramaphosa said they have to acknowledge that effective governance has been undermined and that corruption and state capture contributed to the poor performance of the country.

“Even as we applaud the great progress that has been made‚ we must acknowledge that mistakes have been made and that in some areas transformation has stalled‚” Ramaphosa said.

He said the ANC admits its shortcomings and accepts the criticism levelled against the party.

“We must also acknowledge that factionalism and patronage has diminished the ability of the ANC to lead the process of transformation and fulfil its mandate to the people‚” Ramaphosa told the crowd.

In the build up to the rally‚ Ramaphosa repeatedly told communities he interacted with that the past few years were very difficult for the party and government.

He maintained that spirit in his midday address on Saturday‚ saying the ANC was hard at work to correct its mistakes.

“... After a period of doubt and uncertainty‚ we have arrived at a moment of hope and renewal‚” Ramaphosa said.

The president’s statement was a precursor to the launch of the ANC manifesto for the 2019 general elections.

His address also kicks off the formal election campaign for the party.

“The 2019 elections provide an opportunity to restore our democratic institutions and to return our country to a path of transformation‚ growth and development‚” Ramaphosa said.

The president took his anti-corruption message a step further‚ touching on civil servants.

“Many of our public servants are committed and dedicated professionals who perform their tasks faithfully. However‚ there are some whose indifference to the needs and concerns of citizens has led to a deterioration in the quality of services and assistance rendered.”