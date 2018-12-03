Assault on reporter at ANC meeting
“I will shoot you. I will kill you.” Those were the words screamed at The Herald reporter Hendrick Mphande as two men hit him and a third threatened him with a knife outside the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Sunday.
