Politics

Assault on reporter at ANC meeting

By Angela Daniels and Devon Koen - 03 December 2018

“I will shoot you. I will kill you.” Those were the words screamed at The Herald reporter Hendrick Mphande as two men hit him and a third threatened him with a knife outside the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Sunday.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X