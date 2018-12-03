Warning to metro on move to reinstate staff
Halting of disciplinary cases ‘wasteful expenditure’
In a series of letters to interim administration heads, Gray Moodliar Attorneys has cautioned the municipality against stalling all disciplinary matters.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.