Warning to metro on move to reinstate staff

Halting of disciplinary cases ‘wasteful expenditure’

By Rochelle de Kock - 03 December 2018

In a series of letters to interim administration heads, Gray Moodliar Attorneys has cautioned the municipality against stalling all disciplinary matters.

