Politics

DA ‘working hard’ to oust Bobani

Party mobilising support ahead of no-confidence motion against coalition

By Siyamtanda Capa - 27 November 2018

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay is in talks with the national leaders of various political parties in a bid to get the support needed to topple the coalition government, including mayor Mongameli Bobani.

