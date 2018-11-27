Guptas not implicated – Manyi

Former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has denied that the Guptas have been implicated in serious corruption and state capture at the Zondo commission.

Under cross-examination by evidence leader Vincent Maleka, Manyi first said he did not know if the Guptas were implicated and then said he “struggled to find evidence to corroborate the claim” that they were incriminated.

Manyi said most of the witnesses had been “poetic” in their testimony, and told justice Raymond Zondo that he ought to “take the cup” for bringing real evidence.

He said he doubted the evidence of state capture presented by former government spokesperson Themba Maseko, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and former National Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile.

But under rigorous cross-examination by Maleka on evidence he had himself presented on government advertising in the Gupta-owned The New Age when he was the communications department’s head, Manyi started to come undone.

He resorted to filibustering and complained to Zondo about “loaded questions” from Maleka.

Manyi, who inherited the Guptas’ media entities through what he called a “vendor financing deal”, is the first witness to face cross-examination at the inquiry since public hearings began in August.

Maleka had to hold back on posing questions until Monday afternoon as Manyi insisted on first presenting his own evidence, as he had done on his first appearance at the inquiry two weeks ago.