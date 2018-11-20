Ex-Bay mayor Faku to head regional team

Leaked info sees mixed bag named as new ANC leadership to take over from dissolved structure

The regional task team, to take over from the dissolved regional executive committee, will be led by former regional chair and ex-Bay mayor Nceba Faku as convener, even though he quit as regional head in 2013 to pursue his business interests.

