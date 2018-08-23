Nelson Mandela Bay Metro forked out millions for security
Metro spent more than its allocated budget for security since 2014
It has cost ratepayers about R1m a month for security at the Motherwell NU29 housing project since December 2015. This was meant to prevent theft at the housing site, but the unfinished houses have been vandalised during that period and building materials stolen. The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality forked out R300,000 a month for three years to guard the Daleview housing project and R250,000 for the last six months to secure a Khayamnandi housing site.
