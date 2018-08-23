Ship arrested in Port Elizabeth for illegally carrying ‘weapons of mass destruction’
Russian cargo vessel alleged to be illegally carrying explosives considered to be possible weapons of mass destruction has been arrested.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.