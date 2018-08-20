Ex-spin doctor to face down Zuma

Maseko is in the first round of witnesses called to give evidence before the commission of inquiry into state capture

He hero-worshipped Jacob Zuma for years, but former government spin doctor Themba Maseko is willing to put his life on the line by placing the former president at the centre of the state capture scandal when he takes the stand during the state capture commission.

