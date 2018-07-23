i
Politics

Party calls for Zuma rethink

By Zimasa Matiwane - 23 July 2018
Former President Jacob Zuma
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has resolved to engage the highest decision-making body of the party‚ the national executive committee (NEC)‚ to review its decision to not support former president Jacob Zuma in his corruption case.

Earlier this year‚ the ANC took a decision not to support Zuma at his court appearances – instead only allowing party members to support in their personal capacities.

Also‚ newly elected KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala was adamant that there would not be a purge of members who supported any individuals who contested– but lost – any position in the party.

“We must all work together to curb the killings of political leaders and further address violent areas in this province‚” Zikalala said. -TimesLIVE

