Gordhan accused of reign of terror at SOEs

The EFF has accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of applying a reign of terror at state-owned enterprises.

In a letter signed by secretary-general Godrich Gardee‚ the EFF accuses Gordhan of using unlawful means under the guise of fighting state capture.

The EFF claimed Gordhan was making unplanned visits to the public enterprises’ offices‚ removal-from-boards threats and bullying tactics.

It accused him of making wild allegations against board members, racism and other forms of unfair discrimination, and the dismissal of staff.

“We are particularly concerned about minister Gordhan’s micromanagement of SOEs and their boards, as this is against the law,” the party said.

“We are also aware that he intends to instruct for the suspension of Transnet’s chief executive [Siyabonga Gama].”

Gordhan’s office said the department of public enterprises and the minister declined to comment.

The EFF accused him of allegedly using close associates on boards to hound executives.

It further accused Gordhan of allegedly chairing meetings at Eskom.- TimesLIVE