Trollip slated at ANC event
Freedom Charter turned into an Athol Trollip-bashing session
What was meant to be a dialogue to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter turned into an Athol Trollip-bashing session at an ANC gathering at the Zwide cemetery yesterday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.