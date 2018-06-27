‘I don’t have a problem interfering’ - Marlon Daniels

Feisty Daniels briefs IPTS jobs programme recruits

“I have no problem interfering in the administration of the municipality,” Nelson Mandela Bay’s political boss in charge of the bus system, Marlon Daniels, told hundreds of new IPTS recruits yesterday. Speaking at the launch of the Integrated Public Transport System jobs programme in Cleary Park, Daniels claimed he did not care if his interference landed him in trouble with the city’s “highest office”.

