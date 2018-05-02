‘Struggle for a living wage continues’

Arriving to a hero’s welcome at Port Elizabeth’s Isaac Wolfson Stadium yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the new national minimum wage as a historic victory for workers.

He was addressing a sea of red-clad Cosatu members and supporters who had packed the 10 000-seat Kwazakhele stadium to celebrate National Workers’ Day.

“This is a victory no matter what other people may say,” Ramaphosa said.

“We knew R20 an hour was not a living wage, but we needed to form a foundation.

“If we said workers had to earn R15 000, many people would lose their jobs and companies would [have to] close.

“We concluded that the struggle for a living wage must continue but we must start somewhere.

“This is a struggle that you as workers must wage.”

Ramaphosa credited Cosatu for the start of minimum wage negotiations, saying the labour federation had identified the need as enshrined in the Freedom Charter.

He also called for equal pay for men and women workers, and said while the government wanted to protect workers’ right to strike, they should do so responsibly.

“We must look very carefully at how we engage in our industrial action.

“Recently, we’ve found some workers have prevented others from doing important work, such as helping women give birth.

“Let us have that humanity that, even when we are on strike, certain services are important.

“We need to say, even as we strike, let us protect the vulnerable.”