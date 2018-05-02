The Independent Communications Authority of SA has dodged the highly controversial data expiry issue‚ saying it is the National Consumer Commission’s job to take the necessary steps to force the cellphone industry to allow subscribers to make use of prepaid data for up to three years.

The communications industry regulator published its End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations in the Government Gazette on Monday‚ along with its “Reasons” document‚ explaining how it came to its decisions‚ and summarising the industry’s submissions.

All Icasa has said about its about-turn on data expiry is that it did so after careful consideration of submissions made.

“However‚ the authority is of the view that the [commission]‚ as the custodian of the Consumer Protection Act, should take the necessary steps to enforce compliance [with regard to data expiry].”

In the seven years since the act came into effect‚ all the networks have been adamant that Section 63 – which requires that all prepaid goods and services be redeemable by consumers for at least three years – does not apply to them.

Icasa’s “Reasons” document includes this: “MTN is of the view that Section 63 does not apply to prepaid data bundles as it requires that an end-user be given a period of three years within which to redeem a voucher and not a period of three years to use the services – data bundles – that were made available pursuant to the purchase of a voucher.”

But the consumer commission does not agree.

“We remain of the view that prepaid data should not expire unless three years have passed‚ or the data has been used up‚” spokesman Trevor Hattingh said on Monday.