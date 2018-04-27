Demand for houses delays plan to end bucket toilets

Residents who are refusing to have their bucket toilets removed by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality could hamper the city’s efforts to reach its target of eradicating the abhorrent system by June.

Infrastructure and engineering boss Walter Shaidi warned yesterday that the project continued to be delayed by residents who were rejecting efforts to remove buckets as a form of sanitation.

Shaidi said more and more residents using the bucket toilet system were demanding houses instead of flush toilets.

The municipality previously aimed at eradicating the bucket toilet system by December last year. The deadline was later extended to June.

“We are in danger of not being able to clear bucket toilets, as people are still asking [for] a house instead,” Shaidi said.

By December, the municipality had a bucket count of 8 562.

Yesterday, water and sanitation director Barry Martin said the prediction was that by June, 4 901 bucket toilets would still be in place in the metro.

This month, eight wards did not agree to have their bucket toilets removed, including Walmer township, where 1 911 bucket toilets are in use.

In his report tabled before the infrastructure and engineering committee yesterday, Martin listed the illegal invasion of land by residents among the problems hampering the project.

Others were buckets on private land and slow progress on relocations from such areas by the city’s human settlements department.

Martins also listed court interdicts in place – and others that were being sought – to relocate residents, and stoppages by small businesses at construction sites where ablution blocks were being erected.

“Public participation of the no buy-in wards is moving far too slowly,” he said.

“Since January 1, only one buy-in has been achieved.

“To achieve completion by June 30, the bucket eradication team had to achieve all its buy-ins by February 15.

“This unfortunately did not happen, which [put] additional strain [on] the programme.”

EFF councillor Lukhanyo Mrara asked what efforts were being made by ward councillors to ensure that residents were on board with the project.

He said the municipality also needed to consider that the number of toilet buckets collected would rise as more people invaded land.

Infrastructure, engineering, energy and engineering portfolio head Masixole Zinto said it was critical that the bucket toilet system be eradicated.

“The most important thing is to give dignity to our people,” he said.

“Whether this is done by this administration or the next one, it has to be done.

“We have to bring back dignity to our people.”