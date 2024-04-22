Man arrested for ‘staging own kidnapping’
Xolile Ben Douw found in Kariega and held by Hawks
A Kariega man has been arrested for allegedly staging his own kidnapping.
Xolile Ben Douw, 52, vanished on April 16 and reportedly led his family to believe he had been abducted, even demanding a R60,000 ransom...
