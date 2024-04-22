News

Bay DJs spin their way to success

Young performers making their mark in the music industry

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 22 April 2024

Two young up-and-coming Nelson Mandela Bay DJs are spinning their way to success, keeping dance floors packed and audiences on their toes week after week.

And though Nick Landman and Emma-Leigh Jade Gray are still in their 20s, they have  already rocked the airwaves of major radio stations and secured opening sets for well-known artists...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show

Most Read