Algoa Bus chief executive Sicelo Duze has died.
Duze family spokesperson Percy Lamani said the 73-year-old Duze died in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a heart attack.
“It was a sudden death.
“The reverend was very healthy and fit.
“He was sleeping at home and suffered a heart attack and that was it.”
Lamani said the family would know the full details about the burial and other information by the end of business on Monday.
Duze served as Algoa Bus chief executive for 30 years and also served as a reverend at Sakhisizwe Christian Ministries.
A notice about Duze’s passing posted on the church’s Facebook page garnered scores of comments and condolences.
Fallon Mzontsundu Nzube described Duze as a gift to the body of Christ, the community, education and business sectors.
“I used to attend his bible study sessions at the small Centenary Hall. To the family and the church he led, may God be with you.”
Momo-Makhotso Kakudi Kotjomela said Duze taught him about the importance of initiation for the boy child.
“After I listened to his [video] clip explaining the significance of the initiation processes for the boy child, I looked at my children and had a prayer like father I need you every step of my life.
“Yho what a loss.”
Mandisa Konjwa said she would focus on Duze’s example and sentiments.
“I want to focus on what I learnt from him and say your teachings have shaped a lot of us.
“I was happy when I saw this [Facebook] page because I’lI have access to his teachings even though I am no longer in Gqeberha.”
HeraldLIVE
Algoa bus CEO Sicelo Duze dies from heart attack
Image: Facebook
HeraldLIVE
