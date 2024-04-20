News

Body found at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club

By Brandon Nel - 20 April 2024
A man in his sixties was found dead at the PE Golf Club on Friday night.
The body of an elderly man was found at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 62-year-old was found lying in a bushy area of the golf course at 11pm.

"The body of an unknown male was found in a bushy area at PE Golf Club," Beetge said.

"He appeared to have head and face injuries.

"It is also suspected that he was a homeless person living on the property."

Beetge said a case of murder was being investigated by Mount Road police.

