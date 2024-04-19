Third body found in Algoa Bay waters in matter of days
Yet another body has been found floating in waters off Nelson Mandela Bay.
A man’s body, with something wrapped around his neck, was discovered floating in the water at the Port Elizabeth Harbour on Friday morning...
