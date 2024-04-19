A teacher from Bophelong Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark died on Thursday after collapsing on the school premises.
The teacher reported to work as usual on Thursday morning and passed by the principal’s office to greet him.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said when the staff meeting was about to start his colleagues noticed he was not present. He was later found lying next to his car by the school’s administrator.
“Emergency services were contacted for assistance. The educator was declared dead upon arrival. Police are investigating the circumstances.
“Our psychosocial support team will extend counselling services to staff and pupils who may be affected by this incident,” Mabona said.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are devastated by the passing of one of our educators and convey our condolences to his family and school community.”
TimesLIVE
Teacher collapses and dies at Vanderbijlpark school
Police investigating after teacher found dead next to his car
Reporter
Image: paylessimages/123RF
A teacher from Bophelong Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark died on Thursday after collapsing on the school premises.
The teacher reported to work as usual on Thursday morning and passed by the principal’s office to greet him.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said when the staff meeting was about to start his colleagues noticed he was not present. He was later found lying next to his car by the school’s administrator.
“Emergency services were contacted for assistance. The educator was declared dead upon arrival. Police are investigating the circumstances.
“Our psychosocial support team will extend counselling services to staff and pupils who may be affected by this incident,” Mabona said.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are devastated by the passing of one of our educators and convey our condolences to his family and school community.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News