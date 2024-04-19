Kariega kidnapping suspects released
The three people arrested earlier this week in connection with the kidnapping of a Kariega man, have been released from custody pending further investigations.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the men, between the ages of 31 and 41, were released on Friday pending the collection of further evidence as instructed by the Director of Public Prosecutions...
