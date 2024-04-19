Man accused of raping elderly neighbour denied bail
A Soweto-on-Sea man, accused of raping his elderly neighbour, will remain behind bars after bail was refused in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
In her judgment, magistrate Kathy Moodley said while the 44-year-old man posed little threat to the public’s safety, there were concerns that he could be targeted by the community...
