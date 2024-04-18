When police sifted through parcels being loaded onto a bus headed for Malawi on Wednesday, they found parts of a motorbike reported stolen in Gqeberha earlier in April.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police members had been on patrol in Central at about 10am when they noticed two men arrive at the Norwich taxi rank in a white Ford Ikon.
She said the suspects were taking parcels from their vehicle then loading them onto a bus en route to Malawi.
“The members intervened and on searching the parcels, found a dismantled Yamaha superbike.
“The members further confirmed that the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Humewood earlier in April.”
The two suspects, aged 28 and 31, were arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.
Janse van Rensburg said the the suspects would appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.
“The perfect planning and execution of this crime highlights the lengths to which criminals will go to commit these unlawful acts,” she said.
Stolen motorbike found dismantled on bus headed to Malawi
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
