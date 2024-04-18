Shot delivery driver dies after getting himself to hospital
Despite suffering multiple bullet wounds to his hips and chest, a young Gqeberha man mustered up the energy to drive himself to the hospital.
But the 27-year-old delivery driver succumbed to his wounds upon arrival...
