The Bloemfontein high court has postponed the R255m asbestos corruption trial involving former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to June 14.
The trial against Magashule, leader of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), and 17 others was set to begin at the high court on Monday.
Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane told the SABC at court after the postponement the NPA has always been ready.
"We can confirm the trial was meant to start today [Monday]. As the prosecution we have indicated previously we are ready. We will be ready when the defence is ready to proceed with the trial," he said.
Talking to the public broadcaster outside court before the matter was postponed, Magashule said he was ready and accused the NPA of wasting his time.
"I am ready but because there is no case I know my readiness means something else. The NPA is wasting our time. I have said I have never taken a cent, I have never stolen any government money, I have never done anything wrong and they know for sure," he said.
Ace Magashule and co-accused’s asbestos trial postponed to June
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images
The Bloemfontein high court has postponed the R255m asbestos corruption trial involving former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to June 14.
The trial against Magashule, leader of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), and 17 others was set to begin at the high court on Monday.
Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane told the SABC at court after the postponement the NPA has always been ready.
"We can confirm the trial was meant to start today [Monday]. As the prosecution we have indicated previously we are ready. We will be ready when the defence is ready to proceed with the trial," he said.
Talking to the public broadcaster outside court before the matter was postponed, Magashule said he was ready and accused the NPA of wasting his time.
"I am ready but because there is no case I know my readiness means something else. The NPA is wasting our time. I have said I have never taken a cent, I have never stolen any government money, I have never done anything wrong and they know for sure," he said.
He said the NPA was delaying and he expected another delay.
"We are supposed to start today. I don't know what is going to happen but it is clear the state is not ready and they know they don't have a case."
Magashule is accused of involvement in a corrupt tender scheme that allegedly saw high-ranking Free State government officials receive kickbacks from money meant to fund the removal of harmful asbestos from the homes of the province's poorest residents.
TimesLIVE previously reported that instead of the affected houses being safely rid of the material at a reasonable price, the state alleges Magashule and businessman Edwin Sodi of Blackhead Consulting embarked on a "rent-seeking" scheme that resulted in only R21m in work being done.
Magashule and his co-accused face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News