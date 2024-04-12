'We don't like to live with hate in our hearts' – Luke Fleurs' family

Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Siva, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, have been charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.
Journalist
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
The family of slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs have forgiven the alleged killers of their son but want justice for the footballer.
Luke's father Theo attended the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday for the brief appearance of six men arrested in connection with the murder.
“They [suspects] have their life ahead of them and it was hard to hear they [police] found weapons and ammunition on them,” he said outside the court.
“At that young age for them to be involved in that stuff is heartbreaking, that they didn't follow other directions in life.”
“I am thinking about their families, why their families allow them because I am sure they saw them going in this direction. Why did they allow them to go in this direction?” he asked.
Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Siva, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, have been charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.
They will apply for legal aid representatives and for bail at their next appearance on April 19.
Fleurs, 24, joined Chiefs in October last year having been released from his contract at SuperSport United in September. He played for the South Africa U-23 team at the Covid-19-delayed Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.
Fleurs was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew on April 3.
Theo said parents need to guide their children.
“We need to nurture them in the direction which is right for the world, right for everybody,” he said.
“Not to hurt, not to kill. They were left to do whatever they please. I [want] parents to get more involved with their children, to be there for their children, to ask them every day, 'how is your life?', especially children in school.
Image: Reuters/Alaister Russell
“This thing starts somewhere. I know lack of connection with positive vibes and they will leave to go out there and do whatever they please and that's why they are in this situation and that is hard for us.
“That they will leave to go and do just what they can and there was nobody who will stop them ... and maybe they were encouraged to do this by enjoying the stuff they brought home.
“We don't like to live with hate in our hearts — how can you live with yourself if you don't love your brother and your sister? We serve mighty God who looks over us, who guides us, who gives us comfort and strength and we follow his word. That's why we are the way we are.”
Luke's brother Joshua said the family forgives “those that have done wrong to my brother but we don't want bail, we want justice for Luke”.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The test the docket needed to pass was that of prospects of a successful prosecution. With the evidence at our disposal we are sure it has passed the test of prospects of a successful prosecution.
“Investigations are ongoing. There are investigations that must be conducted relating to the application they want to bring to be released on bail,” she said.
