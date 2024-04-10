Nelson Mandela Bay beauty headed to Paraguay for international competition
As a little girl all Zoe Ebrahim wanted to be when she grew up was a model, but her protective father said she should wait until she finished school.
Now, after just a year of walking the ramp, she wears the crown of Miss Teen Globe SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.