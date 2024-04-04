News Editors Choice

WATCH | Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court on corruption charges

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 04 April 2024

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared for the first time in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday on corruption charges.

It's reported the former speaker arrived earlier at Lyttelton police station in Centurion to hand herself over to law enforcement officials.

