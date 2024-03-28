News

Fifty oil-soaked gannets treated at Gqeberha rehabilitation centre

Seabirds rescued from Bird Island but still no clarity as to what exactly the oil is, or where it came from

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 28 March 2024

A total 50 Bird Island gannets soaked in oil have now been captured and brought in to Gqeberha’s seabird rehabilitation centre at Cape Recife.

Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) spokesperson Monica Stassen said on Wednesday the latest batch had arrived on Tuesday...

