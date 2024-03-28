Bumper line-up for Easter weekend Splash Festival

A bumper programme of entertainment for the whole family is on the cards as the Splash Festival takes over the Gqeberha beachfront this Easter weekend.
Music, magic and comedy will take centre stage, while beach sports, food trucks and playgrounds at Kings Beach will ensure something for everyone when the four-day festival kicks off on Friday.
In 2023, almost two days of the festival were cancelled due to inclement weather conditions, but this year it seems like festivalgoers are in for a weekend of sunshine and nonstop entertainment.
Friday’s programme will see beach soccer and volleyball tournaments take over the beach, while the main stage’s entertainment kicks off with DJ Dani, followed by a series of music groups in anticipation of the semifinals of the Splash Festival DJ competition.
DJs Eclipse and Akhona Excellent will be closing the show on the first day.
On Saturday, foodies can make their way to the Food Demonstration Tent for a presentation by Capsicum Culinary School and Chef Khaya to whet their appetite before celebrity chef Siba Mtongana takes to the stage.
The Comedy Show Tent will feature funnyman Kurt Schoonraad, while wrestling fans will be glued to their seats at the open arena for most of the day.
The main stage will feature magicians Brendon Peel and Li Lau, followed by the finals of the festival’s DJ competition, before Cairo CPT closes off the show.
Sunday’s activities at the beach arena will feature more soccer and volleyball, as well as a family fun run and an Easter egg hunt.
In the Food Demonstration Tent, J’Something and Coco will put on a show, before J’Something takes to the main stage where he will be one of two headliners — coming on shortly after Emo Adams has warmed up the crowd.
Besides the main acts listed, all stages and arenas will feature a long line-up of singers, poets, dance groups and DJs to keep the crowd entertained as they move through the festival grounds and among the selection of food stalls and vendors.
The festival will come to a close on Monday with the Nelson Mandela Bay Schools Volleyball team taking centre stage at the beach arena, while a line-up of musicians will close out the main stage after a jam-packed long weekend of nonstop entertainment.
Bumper line-up for Easter weekend Splash Festival
