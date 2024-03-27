A multidisciplinary team tasked to investigate the Mohammed cousins' kidnapping has arrested two more suspects, including a police sergeant attached to Letlhabile detectives.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the team also confiscated a vehicle allegedly used during the commission of the crime.
Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19, were kidnapped while heading to school in Hartbeespoort on March 6.
The Mercedes-Benz in which they were travelling was hit from behind by a maroon Audi A3, forcing it to stop.
Two armed men emerged from the Audi and ordered the cousins to get into a white VW Polo driving behind the Audi. The car the cousins were travelling in and the Audi were found at the scene.
The Audi is believed to have been stolen in Garsfontein in March.
On Tuesday police confirmed they had been found unharmed on Monday in a house at New Stands in Klipgat, near Winterveld and Mabopane.
The team had initially arrested six suspects and Mokgwabone said the number of arrested suspects remains the same.
“This after two of the initial six suspects arrested on Monday were cleared and released after thorough interviews,” he said.
He said the remaining six suspects are expected to appear before the Brits magistrate's court on Thursday to face two counts of kidnapping and extortion.
Two more suspects, including a police officer, arrested for kidnapping cousins in North West
Image: Gareth Wilson
