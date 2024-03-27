News

Kariega gospel group stands the test of time

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 27 March 2024

From singing in the streets of Kabah township in Kariega, to celebrating their 55th birthday, gospel group The Christadelphians have stood the test of time in their music and friendship.

The group was established in 1969 by four high school friends living in Kabah...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read