Award-winning Bay cop acquitted of kidnapping and assault charges
With his reputation as one of Gqeberha’s most decorated police officers having been on the line, Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday when he was acquitted of kidnapping, torture and assault due to a lack of evidence.
It also emerged that two of the three men who had accused Blundin of kidnapping and torturing them had since been rearrested on charges including theft, murder and the attempted murder of a police officer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.