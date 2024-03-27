News

Foetus found at Knysna sewerage plant

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 27 March 2024
Knysna police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could assist in finding the person responsible for the dumping a fetus at a Knysna sewage plant.
GRIM DISCOVERY: Knysna police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could assist in finding the person responsible for the dumping a fetus at a Knysna sewage plant.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Knysna municipal employee made the discovery upon arrival at work on Tuesday morning at the sewerage plant in Vigilance Drive.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the foetus was retrieved from a drainage system on site.

“On arrival, they found a foetus at an advanced stage of development.

“Investigation on scene reveals that the foetus was retrieved from a drainage system on site.

“Knysna police opened a concealment of birth docket following the discovery.

“Anyone with information may contact the investigating officer, Captain Claudette Van Zyl, on 044-302-6652.”

Knysna municipal manager Ombali Sebola confirmed the incident and that a case was opened.

