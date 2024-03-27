Knysna police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could assist in finding the person responsible for dumping a foetus at a Knysna sewerage plant.
A Knysna municipal employee made the discovery upon arrival at work on Tuesday morning at the sewerage plant in Vigilance Drive.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the foetus was retrieved from a drainage system on site.
“On arrival, they found a foetus at an advanced stage of development.
“Investigation on scene reveals that the foetus was retrieved from a drainage system on site.
“Knysna police opened a concealment of birth docket following the discovery.
“Anyone with information may contact the investigating officer, Captain Claudette Van Zyl, on 044-302-6652.”
Knysna municipal manager Ombali Sebola confirmed the incident and that a case was opened.
HeraldLIVE
Foetus found at Knysna sewerage plant
Image: Gareth Wilson
Knysna police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could assist in finding the person responsible for dumping a foetus at a Knysna sewerage plant.
A Knysna municipal employee made the discovery upon arrival at work on Tuesday morning at the sewerage plant in Vigilance Drive.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the foetus was retrieved from a drainage system on site.
“On arrival, they found a foetus at an advanced stage of development.
“Investigation on scene reveals that the foetus was retrieved from a drainage system on site.
“Knysna police opened a concealment of birth docket following the discovery.
“Anyone with information may contact the investigating officer, Captain Claudette Van Zyl, on 044-302-6652.”
Knysna municipal manager Ombali Sebola confirmed the incident and that a case was opened.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News