Six arrested in Walmer hours after two home invasions

24 March 2024
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Shortly after robbers fled the scene of a house robbery in Fairview, where they were interrupted by patrolling police, a suspect allegedly robbed a second home in Pinelands before meeting up with his accomplices in Walmer Township.

However, a quick response by Gqeberha police led to the arrest of six suspected robbers, as well as the recovery of stolen goods...

