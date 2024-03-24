Six arrested in Walmer hours after two home invasions
Shortly after robbers fled the scene of a house robbery in Fairview, where they were interrupted by patrolling police, a suspect allegedly robbed a second home in Pinelands before meeting up with his accomplices in Walmer Township.
However, a quick response by Gqeberha police led to the arrest of six suspected robbers, as well as the recovery of stolen goods...
