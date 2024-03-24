News

Diluted Bok tour gets lukewarm response

Fourie and Kriel join parade which included visit to home of Kolisi’s father

24 March 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The celebration of the Springbok players’ Rugby World Cup 2023 victory in Zwide, Siya Kolisi's home, was met with confusion and frustration.

Some residents expressed dismay, asking where Kolisi was and criticising the choice to send only two players on a bakkie...

