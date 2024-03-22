Search under way for missing German woman

Police have launched a search operation for a German woman who went missing after leaving a guesthouse in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 42-year-old woman was last seen leaving in an e-hailing taxi at about midday in Bluewater Bay.
“The woman had booked in on March 15 at a guesthouse in Marlon Close, Bluewater Bay, and it is alleged that she was on her way to withdraw cash and never returned,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“Please note that police are still sourcing information, and more information may be available at a later stage.”
Footage of the woman, whose name was not immediately known, was captured on CCTV.
In the footage, seen by The Herald, she was wearing a white shirt and jeans, and had her phone in her hand.
Anyone able to assist with information is asked to contact SAPS Swartkops on 082-302-5807 or 082-303-0285.
