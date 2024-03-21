Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala is recovering after he was shot by burglars at his home on Wednesday.
This was confirmed in a statement released by family spokesperson Thato Matuka, through his company Brand Arc, on Thursday afternoon. He added the matter is subject to a police investigation.
“Former Bafana Bafana Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot following a burglary at his residence at midday on Wednesday, March 20. The matter has been reported and is currently in the hands of the South African Police Service (SAPS).
“The family would like to thank the public for their messages of support during this time, the SAPS and neighbours for their swift and prompt response. The family has further requested privacy while ‘Bra Stan’ recovers,” the statement said.
‘Bra Stan’ Tshabalala recovering after he was shot by burglars
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
